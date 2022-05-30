Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 0.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $101,483,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.04. 334,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

