Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.95.

WSM stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

