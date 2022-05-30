Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.95.

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

