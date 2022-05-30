Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $4.52

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $4.52 or 0.00014700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $11.61 million and $6.47 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,566,780 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

