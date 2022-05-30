WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 24,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 414,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 21,034.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

