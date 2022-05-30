WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.10 on Monday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.