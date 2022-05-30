WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.10 on Monday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.
