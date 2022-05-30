Woonkly Power (WOOP) Price Reaches $0.0787 on Exchanges

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $2.76 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

