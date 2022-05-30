Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.90.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 110,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

