XRP (XRP) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. XRP has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,038.99 or 1.17190178 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

