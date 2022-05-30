xSigma Price Tops $0.0313 (SIG)

xSigma (SIG) traded 85.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, xSigma has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. xSigma has a market cap of $322,732.73 and $2,022.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xSigma

xSigma is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,023,244 coins and its circulating supply is 10,312,415 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

