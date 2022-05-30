Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $68.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

