Ycash Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00309026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00069491 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,491,016 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

