Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,500. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. traded as low as GBX 1,252 ($15.75) and last traded at GBX 1,254 ($15.78), with a volume of 10752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,308 ($16.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,402.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,464.32. The stock has a market cap of £733.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 10.26 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.