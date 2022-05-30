Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

