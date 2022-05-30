Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will report $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.33. 229,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,984. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

