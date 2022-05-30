Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,235. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.