Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to post sales of $312.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.37 million to $314.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $261.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

