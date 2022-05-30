Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in International Paper by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

