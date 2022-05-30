Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

