Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $925.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.50 million and the highest is $930.28 million. RH reported sales of $860.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.39.

Shares of RH stock traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,843.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 494.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

