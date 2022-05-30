Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

SYNH traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. 11,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,630. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

