Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $1.46. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.