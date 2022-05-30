Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,243. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

