Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $586.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will post $586.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $601.90 million. Bally’s posted sales of $267.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bally’s by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,592 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,285,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. 20,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.98. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

