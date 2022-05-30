Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $6.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will announce $6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.48 and the lowest is $5.58. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $25.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $30.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.02 to $32.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.66. 211,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.