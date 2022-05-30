Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,455. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

