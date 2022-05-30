Zacks: Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $410.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.29 million to $413.98 million. HubSpot reported sales of $310.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.37.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $17.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.33. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

