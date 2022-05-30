Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will post $9.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,410. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
