Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will post $9.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,410. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

