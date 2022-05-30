Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 93.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 293.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 313.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 450.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 87.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $10.61. 157,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

