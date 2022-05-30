Zacks: Analysts Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.67 Million

Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report $214.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.08 million and the highest is $225.26 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $212.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

