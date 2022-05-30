Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.20 million and the highest is $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 268,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,063. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $639.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.