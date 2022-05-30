Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $1.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $14.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 18,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,569. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

