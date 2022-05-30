Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

VBLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

