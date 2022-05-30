Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

VBLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.