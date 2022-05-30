Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. 237,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

