Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 476,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 214,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,888. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

