Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.41 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.45 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.35 billion to $39.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.34 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

