Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to report $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $22.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $22.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.89 on Friday, hitting $357.78. 126,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.49 and a 200 day moving average of $353.01. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

