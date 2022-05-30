Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to report $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.44. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $10.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.28 on Wednesday, hitting $211.02. The company had a trading volume of 51,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $287.34. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $191.07 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

