Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 71.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $16,995,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

