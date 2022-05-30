Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of RCEL opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 18.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

