Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 512,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.