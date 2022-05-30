Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $119.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

