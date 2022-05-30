Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Wolfe Research

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

