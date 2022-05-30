ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $0.0279 on Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $210,464.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 197.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,632.87 or 0.63872511 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00474669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 171,979,411 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

