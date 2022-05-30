Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 11,185 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock traded up $4.84 on Monday, hitting $201.86. 12,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.96. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

