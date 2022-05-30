Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 256,454 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,170 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,306. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 84,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,252. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

