Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,890 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.59% of Apollo Global Management worth $104,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 111,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,892. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

