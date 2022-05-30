Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $157,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 461,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $11.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.86. 86,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,269. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

