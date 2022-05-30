Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $140.11 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $140,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $689.78.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $509.94. 50,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,590. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

