Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $223.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,122 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of Visa worth $223,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.88. 209,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,945. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average of $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

